CUMMINGS, Richard Leroy

Richard Leroy Cummings “Mr. C” passed away peacefully at his home on March 18, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born in Santa Barbara, CA on November 4, 1936.

In the early days, Richard loved to go camping and waterskiing at Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, CA. He was also an avid boat and car enthusiast. Upon his retirement, Richard and Karen moved to Heritage Ranch at Lake Nacimiento and bought a 1947 Ford Coupe hot rod. He spent his golden years fixing up his car (affectionately known as “Ca-ching”) and attending the hot rod car shows.

Richard was known for his remarkably dry sense of humor, honesty and firm handshake. His famous saying was, “Beaucoup” this or “Beaucoup” that…

He is survived by his wife Karen, his two children Dale Cummings and David (Mary) Cummings, stepsons Brian (Diana) Gary, and Neal Gary; grandchildren Cassie (Alfonso) Chavez, Conner Cummings, Crystal Cummings, Jon Manchak and Kyle Gary; great-grandchildren Sebastian and Arianni Chavez and Alexander Manchak.

He will be sorrowfully missed and will remain in our hearts forever.