Cunning cougar

Late P-22 and wildlife advocate to be honored at Wildling Museum event

PHOTOS COURTESY BETH PRATT

Beth Pratt, California regional executive director for the National Wildlife Federation, is a longtime advocate for California cougars.

Beth Pratt and Cougar P-22 will be honored at Wildling Museum’s Wilderness Spirit Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Craft House at Corque, 420 Alisal Road in Solvang.

The main festivities will include presentation of the 2023 Wildling Museum’s Wilderness Spirit Award, an annual recognition of a person or group that strives to bring awareness to wilderness protection and preservation.

Ms. Pratt is California regional executive director for the National Wildlife Federation, whose work aligns with the Wildling Museum’s mission of bringing art and nature together as a means of preserving wild spaces.

She has worked as a longtime advocate for California cougars, most notably Los Angeles’ famous P-22, who was euthanized last December after living for more than a decade in Griffith Park.

An auction for an Alaskan cruise and other prizes will take place during The Wildling Museum’s Wilderness Spirit Brunch.

Ms. Pratt initiated the Save L.A. Cougars campaign effort to build a southern California wildlife crossing across Highway 101, resulting in the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills, currently under construction with an anticipated 2025 completion date.

The crossing, which broke ground on Earth Day, April 22, 2022, is the largest wildlife crossing of its kind in the world and will help save a population of mountain lions from extinction.

“I am very excited that the Wildling Museum is honoring Beth Pratt with this year’s Wilderness Spirit Award,” said Kevin Patterson, Wildling Museum board president. “Beth was instrumental in bringing the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, the largest in the world when completed, to fruition. Her energy and breadth of knowledge are truly inspiring.”.

A lifelong advocate for wildlife, Ms. Pratt has worked in environmental leadership roles for more than 25 years and in two of the country’s largest national parks: Yosemite and Yellowstone.

As the California regional executive director for the National Wildlife Federation, she said, “I have the best job in the world — advocating for the state’s remarkable wildlife,”

Although most of her career has been spent in national parks, she now

focuses most of her work on helping wildlife and people thrive together in cities.

Her innovative conservation work has been featured by The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, BBC World Service, “CBS This Morning,” the Los Angeles Times, Men’s Journal, The Guardian, NPR, AP News and more.

Di Angelo Publications released her new book, ”I Heart Wildlife: A Guided Activity Journal for Connecting With the Wild World,” in 2020, and Heyday Books published ”When Mountain Lions are Neighbors: People and Wildlife

Working It Out In California” in 2016.

Her new book,”Yosemite Wildlife,” will be published by the Yosemite Conservancy in 2024.

Ms. Pratt has also contributed essays to the books “The Nature of Yosemite: A Visual Journey” and “Inspiring Generations: 150 Years, 150 Stories in Yosemite.”

She also has given a TEDx talk about coexisting with wildlife called, “How a Lonely Cougar in Los Angeles Inspired the World,” and is featured in the documentary, “The Cat That Changed America.”

Ms. Pratt spends much of her time in Los Angeles but makes her home outside of Yosemite, “my north star,” with her five dogs, two cats and the mountain lions, bears, foxes and other wildlife that frequent her backyard.

Sunday’s event will include a pre-reception mixer with Ms. Pratt at 10:15 a.m. for VIP ticket holders before the brunch buffet and live auction.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com