Cunningham: limiting spectators at youth events ‘incredibly dumb’

PHOTO COURTESY OF MISSY SCHWARTZ

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo, issued a statement earlier this week and applauded the parents and kids who spoke out against the California Department of Public Health’s initial guidance for outdoor youth sporting events.

CDPH’s initial guidance limited the number of spectators at an outdoor youth event to just one parent per participant, a move that Mr. Cunningham said “was incredibly dumb.”

Mr. Cunningham and a dozen other Assemblymembers authored a letter to CDPH Director Dr. Tómas Aragón to change its guidance last month. The new guidance is now connected to already-existing guidance on outdoor live events and performances.

“If our state public health officials are ever going to regain the public’s trust, they need to apply logic and common sense to their directives,” Mr. Cunningham said. “It made no sense to restrict parents from watching their child play little league baseball or high school soccer when full families can go to the movies or eat out at a restaurant.”

For indoor youth sports, limitations are in place to allow only immediate household members “for the strict purpose of age appropriate supervision,” read the guidance, which will remain in effect until indoor seated live events and performance guidance is posted and becomes effective.

— Mitchell White