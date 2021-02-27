Cunningham responds to school reopening plan

On Thursday, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo, issued a statement on AB/SB 86, Legislative Democrats’ school plan that could result in delayed reopenings and closures of already-open schools.

Mr. Cunningham said that all the public health data available shows that schools “can and should be open,” and that officials currently have the ability to modify statewide school reopening guidance and allow any school with an approved safety plan to reopen.

“However, rather than continue to pressure the Governor to change his unilateral ruling, legislative leadership has introduced a bill that would delay reopenings in many cases to mid-April,” Mr. Cunningham said in a statement. “Their bill in current form could also impede efforts already underway to open Central Coast schools, which is why the California School Boards Association and county offices of education throughout the state share serious concerns about the bill.

“I applaud our local school districts that have reopened or made steps towards reopening quickly. I hear the concerns of our students, parents, administrators and teachers, and will continue to work towards amendments to the bill that make it more supportive of local control and reopening efforts. I will also continue to work to prioritize educators willing to return to in-person instruction for vaccinations.”

— Gerry Fall