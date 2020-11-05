Cunningham’s lead grows in race

COURTESY PHOTO

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham’s lead over Dawn Addis grew after all 74 precincts reported in the general election.

With all 74 precincts reporting, Mr. Cunningham, a Republican, had 54.63% of the vote, or 28,436 votes. Ms. Addis, a Democrat who sits on the Morro Bay City Council, had 45.37% of the vote, or 23,618 votes.

That is up from Mr. Cunningham’s 53.64% of the vote on Tuesday night after 31 precincts had reported.

The 35th District consists of northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County.

— Dave Mason