Cunningham’s lead grows in race

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham saw his lead increased over Dawn Addis in the 35th District race.
With all 74 precincts reporting, Mr. Cunningham, a Republican, had 54.63% of the vote, or 28,436 votes. Ms. Addis, a Democrat who sits on the Morro Bay City Council, had 45.37% of the vote, or 23,618 votes.
That is up from Mr. Cunningham’s 53.64% of the vote on Tuesday night after 31 precincts had reported.
The 35th District consists of northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County.
— Dave Mason