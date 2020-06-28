CURRAN, Joan Nuetzel

10-14-1933 to 6-15-2020



Joan was born in Bellevue, Illinois to Alice and Arlington Nuetzel. She met the love of her life Con P. Curran III, married in 1955 at the Old Cathedral in St. Louis Missouri and gave birth to 5 beautiful children. In 1978 Con and Joan moved to Vail, Colorado, where she began her career as a Real Estate agent for Vail Associates. They moved to Santa Barbara in 1985 and Joan went on to become one of the top Real Estate agents in Montecito working for Coldwell Banker, Jon Douglas Company, Pitts and Bachman and Sotheby’s. After retiring from real estate, Joan spent 13 years volunteering her time as a sacristan at the Old Mission Santa Barbara. Joan was beautiful, intelligent and respected by all her peers. She left this world as she lived in it, with grace and dignity.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Con. P. Curran III, her son Con P. Curran IV and her grandson Ryan Curran. She is survived by her sons Craig (Joanna) Curran and Christopher (Linda) Curran and was surrounded by her two loving daughters Joan (Craig) Schuermann and Jennifer Curran, as she passed. Con died in 1995, so after 25 years apart, she will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Please send any correspondence to J. Curran, 318 La Marina, Santa Barbara, CA 93109.