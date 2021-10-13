CURTIS, Arlene G.

Arlene G. Curtis was freed from this life September 29, 2021. Born in St. Joseph, Missouri, July 29, 1922, she also lived in Liberal and Neosho, Missouri.

She attended Drury College and graduated as an R.N. Arlene joined the U.S. Army during World War II and served overseas in Heidelberg, Germany.

After the war, she moved to Washington State to continue with her nursing career. Arlene eventually moved to Santa Barbara, CA where she married Dale Curtis, June 3, 1950. They had two boys and were married ’til 1998.

Arlene then moved and lived with her eldest son until she passed in 2021.

Arlene is survived by her son Randy (and wife Kristi), her second son Terry (and wife Anne). She has 4 grandchildren: Jeff, Lindsey, Kelly and Max and 1 great-grandchild, Castin.

Arlene will be remembered for her love, kindness and generosity.

Special thanks to her son Randy and his family, wife Kristi, daughter Kelly, and son Max for their love they shared for Arlene the last years of her life.