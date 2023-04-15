Curtis Symphony Orchestra at The Granada

SANTA BARBARA — The Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, in collaboration with the Music Academy of the West, has announced an upcoming Community Access Concert featuring the Curtis Symphony Orchestra from Philadelphia.

The concert is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. May 18 at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara, and is designed to have affordable prices.

Community Access tickets are priced at $10 for adults. Additionally, children and teens ages 7-17 can receive free tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket.

For tickets, go to ticketing.granadasb.org/events.

— Caleb Beeghly