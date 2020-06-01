Custom masks for sale at Ablitt’s

Continuing their tradition of environmentalism and community service, family -owned Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners and Launderers is now selling custom masks using recycled materials in a variety of patterns and designs, perfect for locals looking for a unique look for their face coverings.

Ablitt’s has been making masks out of old worn-out 100% natural clothing since late-March, helping to reduce the billions of pounds of clothes that go into U.S. landfills every year, and now has begun accepting garments for custom designed masks.

“It can be anything and we’ll turn it into masks for them. We’ll repurpose whatever they have in their closet, and so they can pick the patterns they want and they can repurpose it into a mask just for them. They can choose their style, they can choose their size, they can make ones for kids. We can make as many as they want out of their material,” said owner Sasha Ablitt.

The only recommendation is that the material be cotton. Bring in an old shirt, sheet, or even a duvet and Ablitt’s will transform the material into a mask that will stand out in a crowd.

“You’re walking around with this mask over your face and you can’t even see people. You can’t see the smile. You can’t see the whole face and it’s harder to recognize people. I think this whole idea of getting something that’s custom to you is a really fun thing and it helps keep everything lighter,” said Ms. Ablitt.

Ablitt’s sells a new popular round mask design that customers enjoy because of their look and comfortable fit, as well as its original one size-fit- all square mask with pleats design.

“Those are still good if someone’s really unsure what size will work, because it works for everybody,” said Ms. Ablitt

Ablitt’s will return the garments, unless customers tell them to keep the materials for other masks.

“That way if they want more, they can always just send the garments back to us to make more,” said Ms. Ablitt.

Masks made from extra material from Ablitt’s are sold for $10 a mask. Custom masks are one for $12, two for $20, and $10 for every mask after that.

Ablitt’s will also pick up the materials and deliver the finished product.

“We have a wonderful pickup and delivery service, and we are everywhere every day. We go from Goleta to Carpinteria. We’re probably in the area twice a week, so we can pick up the material on Monday and we can deliver the mask back on Thursday,”

Customers can go online to ablitts.com to make an account and sign up to purchase their mask, or give Ablitt’s a call at 805-963-6677.

Ablitt’s is also in the process of collaborating with Table Salt Design and Screen Printing to screen print custom designs on masks using a nontoxic water-based ink.

