Cuyama Buckhorn plans Wild Flour Celebration

NEW CUYAMA — Cuyama Buckhorn is bringing back its Wild Flour Celebration from April 8-10, complete with a full weekend of flowers and plenty of flour.

Cuyama Buckhorn is a popular roadside resort located in what is known as the “Hidden Valley of Enchantment” in New Cuyama. The northeastern Santa Barbara County community is surrounded by a vast rolling landscape.

The package experience from April 8-10 includes a two-night stay at the resort and a fun-filled itinerary. April 9 activities will include a focaccia class with Oat Bakery. It will also include a cocktail hour featuring Ventura Spirits along with a Pop-up Shop by Now Serving and a Mead Tasting by Cuyama Beverage Co., as well as a four course farm-to-table dinner by the Buckhorn Restaurant’s Executive Chef Danie.

Programming on April 10 will feature grab-and-go picnic lunches that people can enjoy while viewing the blooms in Carrizo Plain National Monument.

For more information, go to www.cuyamabuckhorn.com.

— Katherine Zehnder