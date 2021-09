CUYAMA — The Cuyama branch of the Santa Maria Public Library is now operating under modified hours.

Until further notice, the branch is open 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays.

Meanwhile, the Santa Maria Public LIbrary’s website, www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, is available for electronic resources. And book drops remain available for returning materials.

For more information, call the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-0994 ext. 8563.

— Dave Mason