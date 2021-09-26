CVS Health offers Pfizer booster shots

COURTESY PHOTO

CVS Health has announced it’s offering Pfizer booster shots at 583 locations across California.

The company said it started providing the shots on Friday, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval of the shots.

The booster shots are being provided at 583 CVS locations in California, according to the news release. The release didn’t list specific locations.

To make an appointment for a booster shot, go to cvs.com or minuteclinic.com. Scheduling is recommended to make sure the Pfizer booster shot is available at the pharmacy location of your choice.

According to CDC guidelines, people 65 and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second Pfizer dose.

People ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions should get a booster shot, at least six months after their second Pfizer dose.

Individuals ages 18-49, who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 because of underlying medical conditions, may get the booster shot. People in that age group may also get the booster shot because of their occupational or institutional setting, under the CDC guidelines.

“We have the experience and the infrastructure to play a leading role in administering booster shots to eligible populations,” said Dr. Troyen A. Brennan, executive vice president and chief medical officer of CVS Health.

“We also continue to make it as convenient as possible for the unvaccinated to receive their first doses,” the physician said.

CVS Health has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines, according to its news release.

