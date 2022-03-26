D.A.’s office rules in favor of police

Report says homicide was justifiable, says armed man was immediate threat

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has ruled that the death of Travis Daniel Carlon, 32, was a justifiable homicide.

The District Attorneys’ Office said Mr. Carlon pointed a gun toward the Lompoc Police Department’s Armored Rescue Vehicle, then pointed the gun at where three Lompoc police officers were positioned behind their cars on Oct. 9.

When Mr. Carlon pointed his gun at them, Lompoc police officers Calderon, Mendoza and Molina responded by firing a total of 26 shots, according to the District Attorney’s Office’s report. The report said Mr. Carlon was hit 15 times.

The police were there after responding to a 9-1-1 call around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9, concerning a domestic disturbance. They arrived at Lompoc Liquor, and an officer contacted the reporting party, identified by the District Attorney’s Office as David W., told police that his roommate, Mr. Carlon, allegedly held a gun to Roxanne M.’s head and allegedly threatened them at their residence in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue.

The District Attorney’s Office’s report went on to say police arranged for the Armored Rescue Vehicle to come to the residence and the officers identified themselves. They talked to Mr. Carlon over a public address system for more than 30 minutes. They asked Mr. Carlon to come out and throw his gun out of the residence.

Officers Calderon, Mendoza and Molina were across the street from the house and behind parked cars.

At 8:26 p.m., Mr. Carlon opened the door and came out of the house, holding a revolver, according to the District Attorney’s Office’s report. He pointed his revolver at the ARV, then at the officers, who fired their weapons in response, the District Attorney’s Office said.

After the shooting, AMR and the Lompoc Fire Department responded, and Mr. Caron received medical aid. But he was declared dead on the scene.

The District Attorney’s Office said Mr. Carlon’s revolver contained a live bullet that was ready to fire. Officers also found a suicide note during their search of the residence, where Mr. Calron left notes for his children.

The District Attorney’s Office concluded “Officers Calderon, Molina and Mendoza reasonably feared that Carlon would shoot and hurt or kill them or their fellow officers on scene with the revolver, causing great bodily injury or death.”

The District Attorney’s Office noted the officers tried for more than 30 minutes to get Mr. Carlon to surrender peacefully.

“Officers Calderon, Molina and Mendoza, who used lethal force that night, reasonably discharged their firearms to stop Calon from inflicting death or great bodily injury on themselves or their fellow officers,” the District Attorney’s Office noted.

