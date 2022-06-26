D.C. intrigue: New world disorder and the 50 years since Watergate

U.S. GOVERNMENT PHOTOS

President Richard Nixon

Back in the mid-1970s, the Trilateral Commission, a private international think-tank (and an arm of the power elite), was the first to conceive the phrase “New World Order.”

It became the hallmark of its agenda, albeit for internal deliberation only, not public consumption. Which meant that critics outside their bailiwick who dared utter the words “new world order” were immediately dubbed “conspiracy theorists.”

Fast forward 50 years later, On the heels of the Trilateral Commission’s meeting in Washington, D.C., just two weekends ago, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin introduced his own “New World Order” at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, an entity he created in 2005 under presidential authority — i.e., his own.

For readers unfamiliar with the Trilateral Commission: It was born from a Bilderberg Meeting after its core “steering committee” members determined the time had arrived for Japan’s elite, having attained status as an industrial powerhouse, to merge with the elites of the United States and Western Europe.

Henry Kissinger

So, what is Bilderberg, you may ask? Answer: A precious group of global manipulators who have been meeting privately since 1954 to quietly influence governments and who, from behind the scenes, brought about the European Union.)

A relatively unknown Columbia University professor of Russian studies named Zbigniew Brzezinski was invited to attend Bilderberg in 1972 (Knokke, Belgium) by his patron, Chase Manhattan Bank Chairman David Rockefeller, so that Zbig could introduce his “Tripartite Studies,” which proposed that Japanese business titans and their cherry-picked politicians be welcomed into the mix.

The burghers of bilateral Bilderberg nixed that idea. Instead, they favored creating a whole new entity: The Trilateral Commission — three spheres instead of two — whose objective was to quietly guide, through its influential membership, foreign and economic policies of their own making.

It was the beginning of what we now call “globalism.”

ARISING FROM NOWHERE

With approval from “the highest political and financial circles” (internal Trilateral Commission memo), Mr. Rockefeller and Dr. Brzezinski set out to recruit members. Many came from the secure ranks of Bilderberg. But this pair also felt courageous enough to reach out of their power-broking network and boldly invite a peanut farmer and Georgia governor named Jimmy Carter, who would, three years later, “arise from nowhere” (as power elite appointees often do). In this case, “arising from nowhere” involved David and Zbig and their pals (with a potful of presidential campaign money), who plotted to launch their New World Order from inside the White House.

Although President Carter did indeed fill his cabinet almost entirely of Trilateral Commission members including Vice President Walter Mondale, Secretary of State Cyrus Vance, Defense Secretary Harold Brown, and Treasury Secretary W. Michael Blumenthal (while self-seeking Zbig became national security adviser), it was Mr. Carter’s “Georgia Boys”— Hamilton Jordan, Jody Powell and Stu Eizenstat — who ran the executive branch and, by extension, the country.

As CIA founding member Miles Copeland, an old boy from Alabama, told us at the time, the elderly cabinet members would hem and haw while these youngsters from Georgia (all three in their early 30s) kept the globalists at arm’s length and determined policy amongst themselves.

So: No New World Order. (Mr. Rockefeller had his revenge by arranging for the ailing Shah of Iran to come to the United States for medical treatment, which led to the Iran hostage crisis at the U.S. embassy in Tehran.)

Add soaring inflation plus interest rates at 20% and that, in a (pea)nutshell, folks, is why Mr. Carter lasted only one term, replaced in the White House eight years later by another Trilateral Commissioner, George H. W. Bush, who not only implemented the Commission’s New World Order but also publicly announced it as such, declaring that the 1991 Persian Gulf War wasn’t about “one small country but a big idea, a NEW WORLD ORDER.”

Surprise, surprise.

PUTRID PUTIN’S PLAN

Now back to SPIEF and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s own “New World Order,” which, as usual with this messianic megalomaniac, is his way of taking another whack at the West — his personal pastime when not gleefully supervising the murder, mayhem and rape going on in Ukraine at the hands of his less enthusiastic, sacrificial troops.

The tyrant vows that this “special operation” will lead to his very own “new world order.”

“It is erroneous that one can sit and wait when the time of turbulent changes goes by,” he announced to his forum in St. Petersburg, which lasted four days and hosted 13,500 dignitaries from 141 countries including China, whose president, Xi Jinping, delivered a speech via video. (So much for global unity against Mr. Putin’s Ukraine misadventure.)

This ruthless Russian dictator took the opportunity to accuse the European Union of “dancing to someone else’s tune.” He was referring, of course, to the United States, which, he believes, is calling the shots against his wicked war, a stance derived from his disappointment at not being able to drive an early wedge between NATO and European Union countries. But, more likely, he is mocking the globalists, trying to steal their thunder along with their tagline.

Mr. Putin claims that the Western power elite “clings to shadows of the past” and that their “divorce from reality… will inevitably lead to deep degradation in Europe, leading to the replacement of current elites.”

Judging by the disorderliness to which we have evolved since the Trilateral Commission was formed 50 years ago, coupled with Vladimir Putin’s poisonous, imperialistic ambitions, it looks as though both sides of this “Alice in Wonderland” looking glass have conjured up little more than a New World DISORDER.

WATERGATED

Soon after Trilateral Commission members disassembled from Washington a fortnight ago, there was much hullabaloo in our nation’s capital due to the 50th anniversary of Watergate, that is, a half-century since the botched burglary at the Watergate complex, whose cover-up led, ultimately, to the first (and thus far only) presidential resignation in U.S. history.

The question that still vexes Washington Post sleuth Robert Woodward, a question he posed at a symposium held at his newspaper to commemorate the occasion, was this: WHY? As in, why did President Richard Nixon, on the cusp of easy victory to re-election, risk everything in an illegal attempt to gain access to whatever might have been locked up in Democratic National Committee files?

One could suggest Mr. Nixon was paranoid; that he believed his enemies were out to get him (they were, which is normal in politics, but in his case, it was more intense); and wanted to know what dirt they had on him.

He knew (and so does everyone now) that the 1960 presidential election was stolen out from under him by votes emanating from Chicago’s cemeteries as orchestrated by Joe Kennedy waving a baton at his Prohibition pals in the mafia. Earlier, Joe pulled strings in West Virginia to clinch the Democratic nomination for his son.

Mr. Nixon knew the truth — and gracefully let it go. But it had made him rather sensitive to Kennedy campaign tactics and strategy. And he became irrationally convinced that another Kennedy — Ted — would announce his candidacy and beat him in ’72 despite Chappaquiddick, where 28-year-old Mary Jo Kopechne lost her life, drowning in a car the U.S. senator from Massachusetts abandoned late one night in July 1969 after taking a wrong turn, skidding off a one-lane bridge and landing in the drink.

Yet half-a-century later, if the “why” still vexes Bob Woodward, a highly astute and committed student of Washington intrigue, there must have been something going on far more murky than mere paranoia, which, from Mr. Nixon’s perspective was somewhat justified.

A product of Whittier, Calif., Mr. Nixon never signed onto the Eastern Establishment, whose members felt entitled to ownership rights over foreign policy—and U.S. policy in general. (President Lyndon Johnson, half a decade earlier, had not signed on either, but LBJ’s concession was retaining “the best and the brightest” — JFK’s so-called crowd of Harvard intellectuals — to steer his presidency, though, their escalation of the Vietnam War might more aptly designate them “the worst and the dimmest.”)

In his quest for intelligence that might aid his imagined campaign against Teddy, President Nixon had already dispatched his snarling Rottweilers — H.R. “Bob” Haldeman and John Ehrlichman — on a fishing expedition to Langley, try to hook what CIA files on the Kennedy administration’s attempts to assassinate Cuba’s Fidel Castro (an operation still hush-hush back then — along with assassinations in general — having been hatched when Mr. Nixon was vice president under President Dwight Eisenhower and inherited by JFK).

Moreover, Mr. Nixon was convinced that DNC Chairman Lawrence O’Brien had information about bribes paid to himself and his younger brother, Donald, by reclusive tycoon Howard Hughes, who had been trying for several years to quash the Atomic Energy Commission’s underground nuclear testing in Nevada (where he lived) due to (valid) concerns about radioactive contamination.

When news reached President Nixon about what Larry O’Brien possessed, he may well have panicked, leading to irrational behavior — and rendering him easy prey for a trap.

HANK AND THE PRATT HOUSE CROWD

Enter Henry Kissinger, assigned to the White House (through New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller) by what Mr. Nixon called “the Pratt House crowd,” to keep the Nixon White House in check and, as national security adviser (back then a lowly position that Dr. K elevated to the stratosphere), shape foreign policy, especially after he became secretary of state. (Pratt House, in New York City, is home to the Council on Foreign Relations, a private entity that has been referred to as “the brain trust of the establishment.”)

Dr. Kissinger, who privately referred to his boss as “the meatball mind” and “that madman,” fed Mr. Nixon’s madness and paranoia, He also insisted that, in the interest of national security, White House leaks must be plugged, whatever laws might be broken in the process.

Hence, at Henry’s direction, a “Plumber’s Unit” was created under John Ehrlichman (run by an operative who liaised between Dr. K and Mr. Ehrlichman) to investigate and patch their leaky pipes. Enter E. Howard Hunt (ex-CIA), G. Gordon Liddy (ex-FBI), Frank Sturgis (ex-CIA asset) and James McCord (ex-CIA official likely reporting back to CIA) — and their team of Cubans (ex-CIA assets) who had assisted with another rogue operation nine years earlier.

Thus began a series of illegal break-ins that foreshadowed Watergate, including the psychiatric practice of Dr. Lewis Fielding to steal his medical file on Daniel Ellsberg, a Pentagon bureaucrat who had blown the whistle on the Vietnam War by exposing “The Pentagon Papers,” which caught the government in multiple lies and failures — and severely embarrassed Dr. K.

It may well be that the real objective of the Watergate break-in was for the Plumbers to get caught red-handed, as in, set up by their own superiors. An anonymous telephone call to the on-duty security guard was all it would have taken.

Well, not entirely. It needed a push to launch it from the back pages of The Washington Post to page one. Enter W. Mark Felt, associate director of the FBI, who, as “Deep Throat,” provided Mr. Woodward with tidbits about Nixon campaign slush funds that paled in comparison to those maintained by Lyndon Johnson and others before him.

Mr. Felt had his own personal gripe, believing he should have been chosen to succeed J. Edgar Hoover, who died six weeks before the Watergate burglary, as director of the FBI.

In desperation, President Nixon sent new emissaries to Langley to solicit their assistance to counter the onslaught against him. The CIA would not comply and refused to get involved, so Mr. Nixon fired its director, Dick Helms.

In retaliation, the agency found a way, through Alexander Butterfield, to reveal the existence of a White House tape-recording system, which led to cover-up conversations that, effectively, fired Dick Nixon.

So: Was President Nixon set up and kissed off by Henry the K? It would certainly answer the vexing 50-year-old question Bob Woodward finds so elusive.

A side note: Watergate bequeathed upon society the absurdity of ensuring that every future scandal would be post-fixed with the word “gate” — and that every future secretive source from the inside would be given the moniker “Deep Throat.”

Robert Eringer is a longtime Montecito author with vast experience in investigative journalism. He welcomes questions or comments at reringer@gmail.com.