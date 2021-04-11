Dailey promoted by Cottage Health

COURTESY PHOTO

Marc Dailey is Cottage Health’s new vice president of clinical services.

SANTA BARBARA — Cottage Health has promoted Marc Dailey to vice president of clinical services.

In his new role, Mr. Dailey will provide administrative leadership for many of the procedural areas of the hospitals, including operating rooms, outpatient surgery, endoscopy, radiology, pharmacy, catheterization laboratory, psychiatry and chemical dependency. He will also lead the development of service lines in imaging, cardiology and neurosciences, according to a news release.

He joined Cottage Health in 2016 as the administrative director of surgical services. His nursing career began at Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he earned his bachelor’s in nursing. He previously held nursing roles at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, UCLA, and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland. He earned an MBA from Chaminade University in Honolulu and a master’s in clinical psychology from Pepperdine University.

“Since his arrival at Cottage, Marc has embodied a collaborative approach, which has proved successful in leading teams to improve patient satisfaction and employee engagement,” Lisa Moore, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Cottage Health, said in a statement. “We congratulate him on his new role as vice president of clinical services.”

— Mitchell White