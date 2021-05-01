Dalai Lama, Pico Iyer present UCSB Arts & Lectures keynote

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and novelist Pico Iyer will give a free virtual presentation as part of UCSB Arts & Lectures’ year-long program “Creating Hope” at 8:30 p.m. May 18.

Attendees can listen to the discussion live on Arts & Lectures’ Facebook page, website and the Dalai Lama’s YouTube channel, where it can be rewatched afterward.

Mr. Iyer, a friend of the Dalai Lama, has observed him for over 40 years. He has published two novels and 13 works of nonfiction.

He frequently writes for Time, The New York Times, The New York Review of Books and more than 250 other publications.

The Dalai Lama has visited UCSB in 1984, 1991 (just two years after he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize), 1997 and 2009. His visit in 2009 was after UCSB created the endowed professorship the XIVth Dalai Lama Chair in Tibetan Buddhism and Cultural Studies.

“Twelve years since the Dalai Lama’s last visit to the UCSB campus, we are overjoyed to welcome him again to UCSB for this very special conversation with Pico Iyer, part of the Arts & Lectures Creating Hope series,” José Cabezón, the first holder of the Dalai Lama Chair and a professor of religious studies, said in a news release.

Mr. Iyer is also a repeat visitor.

“We are humbled that His Holiness the Dalai Lama and our good friend Pico Iyer have chosen to honor our community in this way. We’ve collectively seen many unique challenges, this last year in particular, and yet our community forges ahead with courage and grace,” Celesta M. Billeci, Arts & Lectures Miller McCune Executive Director, said. “Arts & Lectures is uniquely positioned to bring together the wonder, ideas, creativity and hope that we all need to come through this stronger than ever.

“The Creating Hope programming initiative will help us continue to move forward together, and there is truly no better way to kick it off than with the sage wisdom of His Holiness.”

For more information, call 805-893-3535 or visit artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Annelise Hanshaw