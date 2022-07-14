DALE, Michael Allan

Michael Allan Dale, 71, of Carpinteria passed away peacefully at Serenity House surrounded by loving family on

June 19, 2022.

Mike was born February 5, 1951 to James and Nancy Dale in Flushing, NY. Over the years his family moved steadily west, settling in Pasadena where Mike graduated along with several life long friends from La Salle High School. He then moved to Santa Barbara to attend UCSB, graduating with a BA in English and a teaching certificate. After graduation Mike lived in several different places in the area, but Carpinteria was always his favorite – which he aptly dubbed “The Best Little

Town in America.”

Mike had a varied early career, eventually settling into Facilities Management and Real Estate Procurement for the last 25 years of his work life. He retired as Director of Facilities from Sansum Clinic in 2017.

Outside of work, music and literature were his passions. Mike could always be found with a guitar or a book in his hands. He began playing the guitar as a teen, and progressed to playing many other string instruments – the mandolin and fiddle were his favorites. Over time he acquired quite the collection of instruments. For the past 32 years he was a member of Glendessary Jam, a group of like minded musicians playing ‘old time’ music. Although not intended to impress, his vocabulary was impressive, making him a worthy opponent at Scrabble and other word games. He was a talented songwriter and poet when the mood struck him, and his Irish proclivities occasionally led to some serious ‘Irish blarney.’ When Mike met his wife Susan, they quickly discovered that they both suffered from “abibliophobia” (the fear of running out of good reading material) and reading together became one of their favorite pastimes. After retirement Mike also spent many happy and frustrating hours tinkering with his 1978 VW bus, “The Brown Bomber.” Camping trips in the bus were always an adventure!

Mike is survived by his wife Susan Dale (Smitke, Schmid), sons Andrew Dale and Patrick Dale (Jessica), stepdaughter Chelsea Schmid, sister Dorothy Dale (Steve), brother Stephen Dale (Sandy), 21 first cousins (all on his father’s side), former spouse Jane Sprague – mother of Andrew, Patrick, and her son Ben Kluver.

Family services to be held at the family homestead, “The Big House,” in Tannersville, NY, followed by burial in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery in Elka Park, NY.

Mike journeyed through 3 years of cancer treatment with incredible strength and grace.The family thanks Ridley Tree Cancer Center, Cottage Hospital, VNA and Serenity House for their compassionate care. Please consider a donation to any one of these community treasures in his memory.