DALTON, Sue Ann

Sue Dalton passed away at her home in Lompoc on August 3, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family and will be truly missed by all those fortunate enough to have known this wonderful woman.

Sue was born on December 28, 1937, in Taft, CA, to Joseph and Catherine Linden. She graduated from East Bakersfield High School and was crowned Bakersfield’s ÔMaid of Cotton’ of 1955. She met the love of her life, Stephen Dalton, while in high school, and they began their married life together in May 1956. Sue and Stephen had three sons, Kirk, Gregory and Jeffrey, whom they raised in Lompoc.

Sue was a graceful, beautiful ballet dancer and nothing gave her more joy than to bring the art of ballet to students in Lompoc when she opened her ballet studio, The Sue Dalton School of Ballet, in 1967. She loved every moment she taught ballet and every student was special—her dance family. Touching lives with dance gave her so much joy, and when it came time to enter the second chapter of her life after 28 years of teaching ballet, she knew the ballet studio would continue to thrive under the capable direction of a former student.

Sue always had an uncanny way of being at the forefront of new ways to improve the body’s health and discovering Pilates in the early 1980s was no different. She studied Pilates for years and incorporated parts of it via a Body Sculpting class at her ballet studio; however, after moving to the Bay Area in 1994, Pilates became a central part of her life. She was selected to train with a second-generation Joseph Pilates’ instructor and completed over 1000 hours of training and studies. In 2003, she opened Premier Pilates of Santa Ynez and started the second chapter of her life. Sue had a magical way of knowing what each of her clients needed, as no two Pilates sessions were the same. She cared deeply for her clients and always wanted to do her best for them—her Pilates family.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and two nephews. She is survived by her husband Stephen, son Kirk (Sherri), son Gregory (Catherine), son Jeff (Christina) and grandchildren Megan Hird (Keenan), Conor, Justin (Casey), Lauren, Parker, Stephen and Chase, as well as, great-grandchildren Stella Hird, Bentley Hird, and Colt Dalton, brother Mike Linden (Lori) and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Sue’s memory to your most favored charity.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Mission Club in Vandenberg Village on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.