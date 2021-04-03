Dance alliance makes a comeback

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Dance Alliance is back again after a five-year break with plans to offer new outreach programs, scholarship opportunities and live performances when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

The organization was aiming to restructure back in 2020, but when COVID hit, the momentum was lost. But now, Executive Director Meredith Cabaniss and her new board of directors are ready to reinvent the nonprofit and help the dance community thrive in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The organization elected Ms. Cabaniss to spearhead the organization’s efforts alongside Board President Brandon Whited, Secretary Dr. Rachyl Pines, Treasurer Jessica Haro, and members Tracey Kofford and Ashley Kohler Reynolds.

Through a donation from the Santa Barbara Bowl, the SBDA will offer scholarship packages to area K-12 dancers who are interested in taking lessons through local dance studios, training programs and private lessons. The application is open now through April 14 for Santa Barbara County residents under age 18. SBDA is encouraging people to apply from all dance backgrounds.

For more information on the application, email hello@sbdadancealliance.com or visit sbdancealliance.com/about.

— Madison Hirneisen