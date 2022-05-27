Dance company to perform in Santa Ynez

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Santa Ynez Valley Performing Arts Company will perform a program of ballet, jazz and more in June.

SANTA YNEZ — The Santa Ynez Valley Performing Arts Company is returning to Santa Ynez Valley Union High School for its 33rd edition of “An Invitation To Dance.”

Performances begin at 7 p.m. June 16, 17 and 18 in the school’s Little Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The high school is located at 2975 State Route 246, Santa Ynez.

Included will be ballet, lyrical, jazz, hip-hop and tap creations by newcomers, corps de ballet and chorus plus the 2022 graduates — Avanell Bratt, Claire Helton, Camryn Kemp and Zefa Tullis-Thompson.

Sonia Ibarra Corona and Christine Fossemalle are the choreographers.

The dance company is based at the Fossemalle Dance Studio and is sponsored by Art Without Limit.

To purchase tickets for the June performances, contact the Fossemalle Dance Studio at 805-688-8494.

— Marilyn McMahon