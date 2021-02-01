Dance teacher to receive prosthetic leg

A GoFundMe has generated community support for Derrick Curtis, a physical education specialist at Montessori Center School and ballroom dance instructor at Santa Barbara Dance Center.

The fundraiser, organized by Daniel Bollag, assists Mr. Curtis as he undergoes a leg amputation today. He will be fitted with a prosthetic leg to continue his athletic and rhythmic movements.

A total of $20,435 has been donated by 167 donors, almost halfway to the $50,000 goal.

The fundraiser was launched last Wednesday by Mr. Bollag, who says Mr. Curtis taught his children “how to love music, dance and life.”

To visit the fundraising page, go to gf.me/v/c/dhkv/derrick-curtis-amputation-and-prosthetic.

— Annelise Hanshaw