Dancing into summer

Santa Barbara welcomes summer with Solstice Parade

Dancers in colorful costumes lead the Summer Solstice Parade Saturday on Santa Barbara Street.

The Summer Solstice Parade took over Santa Barbara in all its color this Saturday, marking the peak of the three-day-long Solstice Celebrations in Santa Barbara.

The “Roots”-themed parade started at noon on Saturday at the intersection of Santa Barbara and Ortega streets. The sea of different performing acts worked slowly up Santa Barbara Street to Alameda Park. Thousands of people lined either side of the street, and many more waited at the park for its arrival.

“I like performing. Being able to set myself free and participate, it’s a lot of fun,” said Andres Filomia, dressed in the “Roots” theme with a straw hat, green vest and brown pants, meant to represent an Ent – tree creatures from The Lord of the Rings. “I’ve been coming for a long time and this Summer I took time off and said ‘I’m going to participate in this.’”

The Summer Solstice Parade had humble beginnings in 1974 when Santa Barbara artist Michael Gonzales and three of his friends danced on the city streets for his birthday. That began the 49-year run of celebrations and parades that lasts today.

“I’ve been doing this parade since 1978,” said John Kelly, dressed as the Sun in a golden suit and Sun-themed bike. Mr. Kelly was a close friend of the late Michael Gonzales and makes sure to come back for the parade every year, despite living in New York.

One of several photographers on Santa Barbara Street takes pictures of one of the various dance groups. A parade participant sits in a watermelon. Floats such as this one were pulled or pushed. Nothing was motorized in a parade celebrating the summer solstice and the earth.

“I come here to celebrate the longest day of the year and to honor the memory of Michael Gonzales, and a bunch of people I used to do this with who are no longer here,” said Mr. Kelly.

The “Roots” theme could be seen all throughout the parade, from casual viewers wearing green and brown face paint, to the Tree of Life – a massive parade float that featured elaborate twisted branches and elf-eared kids around the trunk.

People took liberties with the theme, dressing in all colors and fashions – lots of tie dye – as they enjoyed the warm sunny afternoon.

Here’s a new twist on a root beer float — as a float in the Summer Solstice Parade. The celebration’s theme was “roots.” Dancers step up to a lively beat. Participants in colorful costumes pose for a photo.

Up at the parade’s finish in Alameda Park, food carts and live music made sure people stuck around for the after-party.

Two self-described “supporting cast members” of the parade, Cody Howen and Ryan B., were dressed in long-eared green beanies that they described as “extraterrestrial Shreks,” and perhaps best summarized the feeling around the Summer Solstice Parade.

“The energy is palpable, you can just feel the love, man,” said Mr. Howen. “Everyone’s having a good time, just letting people be themselves, enjoying a beautiful Summer day.”

