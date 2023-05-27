Dangers of false promise of gender change

Did You Know? Bonnie Donovan

This month, Kerry J Byrne published an article about Nettie Stevens, the brilliant biologist who, in 1905, proved that male and female identity was determined by X and Y chromosomes.

“She discovered that females are born with a pair of XX chromosomes inheriting an X from both mother and father. Males are born with XY chromosomes; the X is from the mother and the Y is from the father. She discovered that the determinant of the X or Y chromosome was passed through the father. Humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes. Only one pair, known as the sex chromosomes, determines male or female gender.”

We know that biological science proves that there are only two genders, based on the X and Y chromosomes passed onto us.

Only 0.5% of the general population have chromosome abnormalities that can create physical gender ambiguity. However, these do not necessarily mean Gender Dysphoria.

In recent research, a sample of 290 declared trans-males were examined for chromosome abnormalities, and only 4 (1.4%) were found to have a biological, chromosome abnormality. In a second case, out of 492 declared trans-females tested only 11 (2.3%) were found to involve sex chromosome abnormalities. The vast majority of declared trans-people are biologically male or female.

Gender-suppressing or gender-promoting drugs and surgeries to remove female and male body parts and surgeries to create the appearance of opposite body parts do not alter the XX or XY chromosomes. All they do is hide the truth about whether we are biologically male or female.

Here is an example of adults destroying a young girl’s life in the false promises of gender change. From The Independent Women’s Voice Forum:

“Like many girls caught up in a gender-identity crisis, Soren Aldaco suffered from a slew of mental health issues. But instead of treating her multiple diagnoses, medical professionals decided to affirm her transgender identity and put her on an irreversible path of medicalization.

“At age 11, Soren began identifying as a boy. At age 17, she began hormone replacement therapy. At age 19, she underwent a botched double mastectomy. Soren’s mother resisted the doctor’s advice to accept her daughter’s male identity. But like many parents, she and the rest of Soren’s family were manipulated into going along with it.”

“Would you rather have a dead daughter or a living son?” “Soren said that this was the kind of mindset that her family was exposed to, and upon which they acted.”

The threat of suicide by the child is used as a persuading argument, or as a reason to separate a child from his/her parents who refuse to cooperate, in the sexual transition of their child.

“Soren’s account is of a botched double mastectomy and long-term side effects from cross-sex hormones. Soren recounts medical neglect and the unbearable pain she experienced immediately following her surgery. Eventually, the pain, the side effects, and the lies, that came along with living as a boy became too much to bear. Soren went through the process to transition back to being female.” But will never again be a complete female.

“Now 21, Soren feels cheated by the medical system. She said, ‘Children deserve better than plastic surgery and hormones. The gender-affirming care I experienced was an elaborate placebo.’ ”

This is the story of one girl. We are all responsible for allowing politicians to pass laws that enable these medical mutilations. We are responsible for permitting people with power to take advantage of these laws through the manipulation of children and the denial and usurpation of parents’ guardianship of their children.

One man in our community is fighting back.

Thomas Cole holds a juris doctorate degree, is a political analyst and founder of Analytics805. He resides in Santa Barbara. He has sued the local school district in federal court for violating his free speech right to speak to parents outside a school on the sidewalk.

Mr. Cole believes in making parents aware of the explicit sexual books in local schools and the radical sex ed topics hidden from parents, and the general “grooming” activities that are hidden from parents. Note: The whole suit can be seen at coalition4liberty.com under the FEDERAL LAWSUIT TAB.

The defendants are:

Hans Rheinschild is being sued as an individual and as an employee of the government. Mr. Rheinschild holds the position of principal at the Monte Vista Elementary School District.

Anne Hubbard is being sued as an individual and as an employee of the government. Ms. Hubbard is superintendent of the Hope Elementary School District.

Hilda Maldonado is being sued as an individual and as an employee of the government. Dr. Maldonado is superintendent of the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Mr. Cole’s free speech rights were violated on Sept. 16, 2022. Plaintiff was on the sidewalk distributing printed flyers to adults walking on the sidewalk. He was exercising his right to speak freely at the public forum on the sidewalk to inform parents that sexually explicit material is made available to minor children within the confines of school property.

“The secret of freedom lies in educating people, whereas the secret of tyranny is keeping them ignorant.”

Bonnie Donovan writes the “Did You Know?” column in conjunction with a bipartisan group of local citizens. It appears Saturdays in the Voices section.