DANIEL, Leota Robb

Our mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, Leota Robb Daniel passed peacefully in her sleep on September 5, 2020. She was in her home of 44 years surrounded by family.

Leota was born on January 25, 1925 in Hollywood, California. Her parents were Claudia Robb Hamilton and Harry F. Robb. Raised in Hollywood, she attended Franklin Avenue Elementary School and was disciplined in her piano and ballet lessons.

After her family moved to Glendale, Leota attended Herbert Hoover High School. She was involved in many activities notably winning a national prize for her writing and reporting for the Purple Press. She played lead in various school plays and choreographed three operettas. She was President of many clubs including Gamma Rho, Te Tokes, and the National Sub Deb Club where she eventually chaired their Board.

Upon graduating Hoover High in 1943, she attended The University of Southern California where she joined the national Sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta. Leota thrived and became their Theta Standard Chairman, reporter to the National Theta Magazine, Freshman advisor and Big Sister, and a reporter for the USC Trojan.

Leota was a remarkably independent woman and continued her studies at the University of Mexico City. She ultimately finished her Bachelor of Arts degree at UCLA. She was a well respected teacher of kindergarten through fourth grade. Whether teaching or attending school she enjoyed various sports, theater and writing.

In 1953 she moved to Frankfurt Germany where she was a Recreational Director with the U.S. Army Special Services Department. While there, she met Darwin (Dan) Ferrell Daniel (now deceased). After a long romance they married. Leota and Dan enjoyed playing golf, skiing in the Swiss Alps, and living a fulfilling life entertaining many friends in Frankfurt. Several years later, they had two daughters Martine and Nicole. In 1975 Leota and Dan returned to the United States and chose to live in Santa Barbara, California. Upon arriving they both joined Sunset Realtors and maintained careers in residential real estate. Leota loved to spend time with friends and family; especially “tiddly time” telling stories in front of the fire at Creek Cottage. In her free time she played Bridge, enjoyed writing short stories, planned trips to exotic locations, and within the last eight years focused her time reading biographies and spy novels. She found joy in teaching her caregivers how to make her favorite recipes from Europe, especially Vichyssoise and watching the wild birds from her bedroom window.

Leota is survived by daughters Martine Daniel (Estrada) of Morgan Hill and Nicole Daniel (Catalfimo) of Santa Barbara, grandchildren Olivia Wilms, James (Cosmo) Catalfimo and Ella Catalfimo. Sons-in-law, David Catalfimo and Leonard Estrada. We are fortunate to have had an incredibly wise, beautiful, independent mother, grandmother and mother-in-law. Our thanks go out to her many caregivers, who have lovingly taken care of Leota at her home for eight years. Leota will be greatly missed and forever loved by her family, friends and caregivers. Our hearts also go out to the wonderful team at VNA Health, who gave Leota dignity, compassion and support.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA Health Foundation, 509 E. Montecito Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103.