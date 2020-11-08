DANIELS, Madeline

Madeline Daniels, 79, died unexpectedly on October 3, 2020. She was born July 5, 1941 in Waltham, Massachusetts, the daughter of Eugene and Cecelia Boss. Madeline married her high school sweetheart and went on to raise her three wonderful children. She moved to Santa Barbara California in 1979 where she worked with Raytheon and Santa Barbara County until retirement. She then used her energies to volunteer countless hours with Meals on Wheels delivering meals to the homebound. She later moved to Benicia, CA. to be closer to her children.

She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her son, Richard Daniels of Harwichport, MA; her daughters Linda Daniels Bell and her husband Matt of Pacific Grove, CA and Carolann Daniels Northen and her husband Tim of Benicia, CA. She also leaves six grandchildren, Christopher, Timothy, Sarah, Rhys, Kendra and Kate; a sister, Cecelia Marie Campbell, of Santa Barbara; former husband Ronald Daniels of Westborough, MA; her partner Lew Campbell of Santa Barbara, CA and three nephews and nieces.

Madeline was happiest when she was with her family cooking up a big meal and when she was travelling – particularly to Molokai, where she sat and read countless books while looking over the Pacific Ocean, or when she was visiting national parks with Lew. She was so taken with Zion, that she requested to have some of her ashes scattered there with her entire family present. She was often heard saying, “just another day in paradise” while at home in Santa Barbara or traveling. She will be dearly missed.

Private services were held in Santa Barbara.