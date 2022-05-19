Roger Daniels passed away on May 11, 2022, in Santa Barbara at the age of 83 from a heart attack.

Roger was born in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 1939, to Rose and Thomas Daniels. Roger spent his childhood in Hollywood, attended Boise High School in Idaho, and after graduation, enlisted in the Navy where he served the country in the Pacific on the USS Ticonderoga.

Following two years in the Navy, Roger arrived in Santa Monica, attended college, and embarked on a successful career in architectural design and real estate.

In 1960, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Savage, with whom he shared a 58-year marriage, business partnership, and family. In 1966, they celebrated the birth of their son, Steve Daniels.

In 1997, Roger and Dorothy moved to Santa Barbara where Roger enjoyed making new friends on his daily beach walks.

Roger brought his kind smile, joyful personality, and zest for life to every room he entered and to everyone he met. Roger made everyone feel special as one of his favorite things to do was learn about the life-stories and adventures of others. He loved to laugh, share stories and explore the world.

Roger and Dorothy cherished spending time with their family. Roger was immensely proud of his young adult grandchildren.

Roger is survived by his wife, Dorothy, son Steve (Kristen), and grandchildren, Christopher and Delaney.

The family held a private service at Santa Barbara Cemetery.