Danish Days foundation seeks board members

COURTESY PHOTO

The parade goes down the streets of Solvang during last fall’s Danish Days.

SOLVANG — The Solvang Danish Days Foundation is accepting applications for new board members.

Applicants are encouraged to send a brief bio and letter of application to the Solvang Danish Days Foundation, P.O. Box 1424, Solvang, CA 93464. The deadline is Feb. 27.

Applicants should submit a letter that includes their name and contact information; how long the applicant has lived in Solvang or the Santa Ynez Valley; whether they have participated in the organization or production of past Solvang Danish Days events; a list of any event production qualifications; whether they are familiar with cooking aebleskiver; any information about other boards of which they have been a member; and their vision for Danish Days 2023.

Applicants who are chosen to be board members will be asked to attend the Solvang Danish Days 2023 planning meeting, which follows the Feb. 27 application deadline. The board meets monthly starting in March of each year. Meetings move to a bi-monthly schedule as summer approaches, then become weekly meetings during the immediate lead-up to Danish Days weekend, according to a news release.

Board members are essentially active around the year. Each member is assigned specific duties.

Solvang Danish Days is set for Sept. 15-17.— Dave Mason