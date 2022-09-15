LEGO Building Competition to highlight 85th annual celebration in Solvang

PHOTOS BY LEGO ARTIST ALLYSON GAIL

LEGO builder Chris Wight’s scene of Danish Mill Bakery, windmill and Viking ship placed first in Solvang’s April 2022 LEGO Building Competition.

A new facet has been added to this year’s event line-up at the 85th annual Solvang Danish Days — the action-packed celebration from Friday through Sunday, sponsored by the Solvang Danish Days Foundation.

A pro LEGO Building Competition will feature three of California’s top LEGO builders who will compete against each other as they construct their own takes on various Hans Christian Andersen fairy tales.

The competitors are Chris Wight, Bryan Firks and Tiffeny Villarreal.

LEGO builder Bill Vollbrecht created this Danish bakery creation during Solvang’s inaugural LEGO Building Competition in April.

The contest kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday as the builders begin their projects and work through 4 p.m. in three competitor tents specifically placed in the downtown area. The public is welcome to watch free of charge.

They will continue from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, and the winner will be announced at 2:30 p.m. during the Solvang Danish Days closing ceremony in Solvang Park, this year emceed by guest announcer Gabe Saglie.

A first-place prize will be awarded to the top builder in the competition.

Mr. Firks, who will be stationed at the Little Mermaid Fountain at the northwest corner of Mission Drive and Alisal Road, is a filmmaker and Southern California-based builder, known for his appearance on Season 2 of the FOX competition series”LEGO Masters.” His building theme is “The Little Mermaid.”

One of Solvang’s famous windmills is part of LEGO builder Zack Macasaet’s creation.

Ms. Villarreal will be next to Mortensen’s Danish Bakery in the courtyard facing Mission Drive. Her theme is “The Princess and the Pea.” She was the third place winner in Solvang’s April 2022 LEGO Building Competition. Her train layout in downtown Bakersfield is an ongoing project.⁠

Mr. Wight, who will be located near the sculpture of Hans Christian Andersen in Solvang Park, was the first place winner in Solvang’s April 2022 LEGO Building Competition. Mr. Wight’s theme is “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”

His work has been featured online, in kids’ TV shows, in magazines and more. Mr. Wight’s proudest achievement came last year when he helped build a 7×4-foot model of the neurology wing at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.⁠

Mr. Wight’s build theme is “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”

Assembling the Solvang Danish Days LEGO Building Competition participants and serving as one of the competition’s judges is LEGO artist Allyson Gail, whose food-famous work has been featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “The Brothers Brick” by LEGO and more.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com

FYI

Overall admission to Solvang Danish Days is free. Online ticket sales for the “Dane For A Day” VIP ticket bundle (only available online), as well as advance, online tickets for the Saturday and/or Sunday Æbleskiver Breakfasts are available for purchase at solvang-danish-days-2022.eventbrite.com.