DARBY, Doris M.

Doris Mathilde Darby passed away peacefully in Santa Barbara on November 21, 2019. Doris lived in Santa Barbara and Arroyo Grande for more than 40 years. She met her future husband, Phil N. Darby, walking on East Beach, and married on February 22, 1975. Phil passed away in 2013.

Born on December 11, 1920 to Hans Conrad Dumelin and Emma Hedwig (Buechi) Dumelin in New Haven, CT. Doris spent her early years in the eastern United States. She was the youngest of three children. Her two brothers, Edward Max Dumelin, Arthur Hans Dumelin; her nephew, Edward Dumelin, Jr., and a grand-nephew, Mathew Verneris, predeceased Doris.

Both Conrad and Hedwig were closely connected to Switzerland by birth and by parentage. Doris developed a love for travel early when her mother took her at age 10 to visit relatives in Switzerland. Afterwards, the Dumelins traveled to Paris on the Orient Express. This was the first of many worldwide adventures for Doris as a young woman, and then later with her husband, Phil. Doris and Phil often traveled extensively with her brother Art and his wife, Janet. Their many trips included: Europe, North Africa and Mexico, as well as many parts of the United States.

After graduating from Hamden High School, Doris attended the University of Connecticut, and was a life long fan of the UConn Huskies. Following two years of college, she attended Katherine Gibbs School in Providence, RI, as well as additional classes at Connecticut’s State Teachers College, and the Berlitz School.

During World War II, Doris served as a Nurses Aide for the New Haven Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Doris moved to Seattle and then Phoenix before settling in Santa Barbara, where she worked for New York Life for many years. Her earlier work experience was vast, having worked at jobs in New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, and even a spell at a ranch in Phoenix.

Doris belonged to Sweet Adelines International in Santa Barbara and Arroyo Grande. Besides travel, Doris played golf, loved swimming, and enjoyed the company of dogs. Doris is survived by her stepchildren: Philip Darby of Palm Springs, Nancy Darby Walker (David) of Reno, NV, and John Darby (Lisa) of Ventura, along with lots of grandchildren. Doris is also survived by her beloved nephews and nieces: Diane Verneris, Nancy Daniel, Linda Williams (Robert), Bruce Dumelin (Donna), Charles Labonte (George), and great nieces Brenda Sproul (Joseph) and Stacie Dumelin.