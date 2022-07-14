DARLINTON, Isabel

Isabel Darlington, 82, died on May 29, 2022. Isabel was a Santa Barbara resident for over 60 years. She was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania on April 6, 1940 to Ann Wentworth Park and Percy Smedley Darlington. Isabel graduated from Santa Barbara High School and studied nursing at Santa Barbara City College. After college, she held a number of jobs, including working as a nurse at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for many years. Isabel’s many hobbies included photography and travel and she was deeply invested in keeping her geographically distributed family connected. Her generosity, love and support of friends and family, especially children, will be greatly missed. Isabel is survived by her brother Percy Darlington and sister Ellen Camp. A funeral service will be held on July 16, 2022 at All Saints-by-the-Sea in Santa Barbara.