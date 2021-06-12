‘Das Rheingold’ at Lobero

Opera Santa Barbara will perform Richard Wagner’s “Das Rheingold” at 2:30 p.m. June 27 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Pedido St.

Tickets are on sale now for the 110-minute show. Seating is limited, and the Lobero is making sure groups are safely spaced to meet COVID-19 guidelines.

Health protocols will be issued a few days before the concert. Patrons may be required to provide proof of a vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

This adaptation of “Das Rheingold” (“The gold of the Rhine”) is by Graham Vick and Jonathan Dove, and it premiered in 1990 in the United Kingdom.

In “Das Rheingold,” the dwarf Alberich renounces love in order to steal gold from the Rhine River and forge a ring that will make him the master of the universe. When Wotan, the king of the gods, steals the ring, Alberich puts a curse on it, and that causes a string of tragic events.

The adaptation uses 12 singers and 18 orchestral musicians.

Single tickets start at $79. VIP tickets, which include preferred seating, costs $250.

To purchase, go to operasb.org.

Face recoverings won’t be required unless mandated by the government or the venue. Final COVID protocols will be announced after June 15.

For more information, email Opera Santa Barbara at info@operasb.org.

— Dave Mason