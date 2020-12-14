Dascanio named a director for Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation

COURTESY PHOTOS

Dr. Gustavo Dascanio has joined as a director for the Santa Ynez Valley Hospital Foundation. A room at the hospital is shown at right.

Dr. Gustavo Dascanio has joined as a Director for the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation. Dr. Dascanio is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Solvang.

He graduated from the University of California School of Medicine, San Francisco in 1984 and trained at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from 1984 to 1987. Dr. Dascanio has been on the medical staff at SYVCH since 1987 and has served as Director of Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation since 1988. Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation is a medically supervised outpatient program for patients recovering from heart or pulmonary health conditions.

SYVCHF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to develop, manage and channel financial support on behalf of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, serving not only to protect but also to enhance the hospital as a valuable community asset.

— Gerry Fall