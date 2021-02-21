DAUCHOT, Dr. Paul J.

Dr. Paul J. Dauchot, 85 years old, of Santa Barbara, passed away on January 14, 2021. He was born November 10, 1935 and married to Elise Emily Claeys in 1960.

He dedicated his professional life to the study, teaching, and practice of anesthesiology, and in 1972 moved with his wife and three sons—Luke, Michael, & Ignatius—to Cleveland, OH to pursue his calling to medical academia. He ultimately became a tenured professor at Case Western Reserve University and practiced medicine at University Hospitals for nearly 25 years.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, his sons, and six grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Covid research can be made to: NIAIDGIFTFUND@NIAID.NIH.GOV