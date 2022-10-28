Daughtry to perform at Chumash Casino Resort

SANTA YNEZ — Daughtry, the Grammy-nominated rock band formed by “American Idol” finalist Chris Daughtry, will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 State Route 246, Santa Ynez.

The band will perform music from its sixth studio album, “Dearly Beloved.”

“Dearly Beloved” is the sixth studio album released by Daughtry, whose lead vocalist is Chris Daughtry.

In 2006, after finishing as a finalist on the fifth season of American Idol, Mr. Daughtry formed the band Daughtry and released the band’s self-titled debut album, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album went on to sell more than 6 million copies in the U.S. and went six-times platinum. Four songs from the album enjoyed top 20 Billboard Hot 100 success and regular radio play, including “It’s Not Over” and “Home.”

In 2009, the band Daughtry released its second album, “Leave This Town,” which again debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album sold more than a million copies and has been certified Platinum. Its lead single, “No Surprise,” was a commercial success both domestically and internationally, peaking at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Daughtry has remained busy, releasing four more albums since.

Tickets for the Nov. 18 concert are $59 to $89. To purchase, go to www.chumashcasino.com.

The venue is for those 21 and older.

— Dave Mason