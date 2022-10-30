DAUGS, Nina Marie

Mrs. Nina Marie Daugs was born April 7, 1948 in Anchorage, Alaska. She passed away peacefully, October 10, 2022 at her home in Santa Barbara, California, surrounded by love, with her husband Dennis Daugs and daughter Jamie Kern Lima

by her side.

Nina graduated from Terra Linda High School, in San Rafael, CA class of 1966. She was a three time national roller skating champion in the dance division. She later worked as an escrow officer, and in 1985 along with her husband Dennis, opened her own escrow company, SeaTac Escrow in Federal Way, Washington that she ran for 25 years. She enjoyed traveling, cruising, wearing matching sweatshirts with Dennis, cuddling with her puppies, enjoying Sees candy, all things Christmas, and being the best cheerleader and confidant to her daughter Jamie, who she adopted the day she was born.

Nina is preceded in death by her daughter Jodie Marie Kern, her sister Jackie, brother Gary and her parents Helyn

and Jack Howe.

Nina is survived by her husband Dennis Daugs, her daughter Jamie Kern Lima, her son-in-law Paulo Lima, her step children Diana & Kevin Porter, Dennis Daugs Jr, Kimberly Daugs, and Steve Daugs, her sisters Marilyn Mallory and Kim Jackson, her grandchildren Joshua, Whitney, Matthew, Daniel, Rachel, Nathaniel, Michael, Hadyn, Olivia, Esther, Wonder and Wilder, her great grandchildren Khloe, Kenzie, Levi and her many daughters who call her mom, including Jacqueline Hemmer

and Lia Key.

Nina was a devoted wife, mother, and follower of Jesus. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Her love and spirit will live on in the beauty all around us and in every life she touched.

A private memorial will be held in Santa Barbara, California. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Scleroderma Foundation in honor of NinaÕs memory.