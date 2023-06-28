David Champagne to perform at SOhO

SANTA BARBARA — Australian singer, songwriter and guitarist Daniel Champagne will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 12 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Mr. Champagne, who grew up with a musical father, began writing songs at age 12. He received classical training during his teen years and performed wherever he could.

At 18, Mr. Champagne started his professional career and released five albums during the next decade. His latest effort, “Shimmer Through The Windscreen,” was released Feb. 2

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $23 cash at the door. To purchase a ticket and a get a dinner reservation, go to www.sohosb.com.

The concert is for all ages.

— Dave Mason