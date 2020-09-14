David Krieger to receive 2020 peace prize

COURTESY PHOTO

David Krieger, president emeritus of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, has been selected to receive the 2020 Santa Barbara United Nations Association Peace Prize.

Mr. Krieger, who will be honored during a virtual awards ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 24, will receive the prize in the category of “Creating Peace in the World,” according to a news release.

The SBUNA Peace Prize began in 2017 to recognize the work being done in the world by local residents. Other 2020 awardees include Barbara Tellefson of the Unity Shoppe, an organization that assists people experiencing poverty, and Thomas Tighe of Direct Relief International, which provides critical medical supplies for humanitarian aid, globally.

Mr. Krieger founded the NAPF and served as its president from its inception in 1982 until his retirement in 2019. He has been a leader in the global movement to abolish nuclear weapons and build a more peaceful world. Under his leadership, the NAPF created a number of innovative and important initiatives for building peace, strengthening international law, abolishing nuclear weapons and empowering peace leaders, said Sandy Jones, NAPF spokeswoman.

“This prize truly recognizes our amazing community members waging peace around the globe, advancing the cause of human rights, and helping developing nations advance with key supplies and infrastructure,” Peace Prize Committee co-chair Debbie Cregan, with Youth For Human Rights International, said in a statement.

Mr. Krieger has lectured throughout the world on issues of peace, security, international law, and the abolition of nuclear weapons and has received many awards for his work for a more peaceful and nuclear weapons-free world. He has been interviewed on CNN, MSNBC, BBC and other national and international television and radio programs.

“This is such a well-deserved honor for David. In my travels around the world representing NAPF – whether at United Nations events, a conference in Hiroshima, or a lecture at a college in rural Wisconsin – I would always meet people who were effusive in their praise for David’s work,” Rick Wayman, current NAPF president and CEO, said in a statement. “I often heard comments such as, ‘He inspired me to dedicate my life to peace,’ or, ‘I have many of his books on my bookshelf,’ or ‘I value his courage in speaking out for peace in all situations.’

“All of the work that NAPF continues to do in Santa Barbara, around the United States, and across the world has been made possible by the vision of David Krieger and NAPF’s co-founders in creating an institution dedicated to achieving peace in the age of nuclear weapons.”

The theme for this year’s event is “Celebrating Santa Barbara Stars Changing the World.” It will include a special keynote speech by Ambassador Anwarul Chowdury, former UN Ambassador from Bangladesh, who also served as UN Under-Secretary and founded the United Nations Culture of Peace organization. Mr. Krieger will be introduced by Joe White, last year’s award winner. Mr. White is the director of A Year Without War.

The event will be held virtually over Zoom. For reservations, please go to unasb.org. You do not need to be a UNA member to attend the event. The cost for general admission is $5.00.

“This is an unprecedented time in human history, to be sure,” Santa Barbara United Nations Association President Barbara Gaughen-Muller said in a statement. “Yet look at our three incredible finalists for the prize! They are beacons of so much good work being done to help our world, especially right now. It’s imperative that we continue to focus on encouraging that kind of work, and celebrate how one person CAN make a difference. That’s what the UNA Peace Prize is all about.”

