David Starr to perform in Solvang

SOLVANG — David Starr, Americana and blues artist from Arkansas, is set to perform at the Lost Chords Guitars venue, 1576 Copenhagen Drive in Solvang.

The show is on July 15 at 8 p.m.

The artist will be showing off his new project, “Better Me.”

“David Starr has a voice you will never forget. His music is authentic, his songs are honest, full of emotion and truth,” said John Oates of Hall & Oates.

Mr. Starr’s concert in Solvang is part of a much larger tour between a number of U.S. states and the United Kingdom.

Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show. To purchase tickets, visit lostchordguitars.com/shows/david-starr.

For more information, visit www.DavidStarrMusic.com.

— Liam Hibbert