David Unger to discuss his latest ‘Lesson’

COURTESY PHOTOS

David Unger writes about a character named after himself in “A Lesson in Woo-Woo and Murder.”

SANTA BARBARA — Local author David Unger is coming to Chaucer’s Book for a talk and signing for his ninth installment of the popular “Lesson” series.

Mr. Unger will sign books May 3 at the store, 3321 State St., Santa Barbara.

His latest book, titled “A Lesson in Woo-Woo and Murder,” follows Dr. David Unger — named after the author — and his adventures as a therapist and professor. Specifically, this story finds Dr. Unger at the Santa Monica Whole Life Expo, when a murder dispels his work at the fair. Love creeps into Dr. Unger’s life as Nova, the Love Doctor, provides him with a psychic reading of his romantic future.

The author, Dr. Unger, was born and raised in Southern California and attended UCLA. After many years of being a therapist for different abuse programs and schools, he transitioned his work to fictional literature. He has written the “Lesson” series since 2018 and hopes to continue.

For more information, visit www.chaucersbooks.com.

— Annika Bahnsen