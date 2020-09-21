Davis’ heroics win it for Lakers

Anthony Davis capped an outstanding performance with a game-winning 3-point shot that gave the Lakers a 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in Orlando, Fla.

L.A. took a two games to none lead in the best of seven series when Davis took the final shot of the game — a deep 3-pointer from the left sideline that swished as the final buzzer sounded. Davis finished with a game-high 31 points, which also included a perfect 7-for-7 at the free-throw line. Davis also had nine rebounds. Lakers superstar LeBron James had 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, but he was quiet from the midway point of the second quarter on.

James had 20 points at the 7:15 mark of the second quarter, but managed only six the rest of the way.

Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. (PDT) in Orlando.

