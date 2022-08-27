Dawn Jackson named Santa Maria’s library director

Santa Maria City Manager Jason Stilwell named Dawn Jackson as the city’s new library director at the culmination of the city’s recruitment process. She has been serving as interim library director since Jan. 31.

“Dawn stands out for her dedication, communication, competencies, and experience as a library professional,” Mr. Stilwell said in a press release.

Ms. Jackson has worked for the Santa Maria Public Library since 2013, serving in a number of roles. That breadth of expertise has proven vital in evolving the library’s services while keeping a steady focus on the core role of the library and on customer service.

The Santa Maria Public Library system provides library services to approximately 170,000 people in northern Santa Barbara County at the main library and separate branches located in Cuyama, Guadalupe, Los Alamos, and Orcutt.

– Katherine Zehnder