DAWSON, Edwin Allister

Completing nearly 90 years on this earth, Edwin Allister Dawson passed quietly on Friday, July 24th at home in Santa Barbara, CA, surrounded by his loving family.

Edwin was born on October 4th, 1930 in Santa Monica, California to Gordon Warren and Margaret Mary Dawson. Edwin was the eldest of four children, followed by his sisters Margaret, Barbara and Kathleen. Edwin graduated from Saint Monica’s High School in Santa Monica and from the University of San Francisco in 1952 where he was a proud team member of the famed 1951 undefeated Dons Football team. After graduation from college, Edwin served as a commissioned officer in the Army during the Korean conflict, serving most of his duty in Japan. Following his service tour, Edwin attended UCLA while studying in the School of Engineering.

While at UCLA Edwin met his future wife Judith Anne McKone and they were married by Monsignor O’Flaherty at Saint Monica’s Catholic Church on June 7th, 1957. In 1959, Judith and Edwin settled the hill in Santa Barbara where the raised their three sons, Gregory James, Daniel Warren and Brian Edwin.

Edwin worked for four companies in Santa Barbara, but his favorite companies were American Machine & Foundry and Santa Barbara Research Center, where he worked for 27 years as a Senior Contracts Administrator.

Edwin is survived by his wife Judith; son Gregory, his wife Shelly, grandchildren Keileen Patricia and Jamison Mathew; son Daniel, his wife Sandy, grandchildren Taylor Valdivia and Jason James; and son Brian and his wife Vickie, grandchildren Marlena Eve, Gus Lars and Cora Sandrine. His sister Margaret having passed before him, Edwin is survived by his two sisters, Barbara and Kathleen.

In keeping with his request, there will be no memorable services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our World Underwater Scholarship Society (OWUSS), a foundation created by his lifelong friend Glen Egstrom.