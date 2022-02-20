DAWSON, John “Jack” Howard, Jr. DC

April 14, 1955 – January 13, 2022

Jack Dawson passed away at home in Santa Barbara with many friends and family in attendance on January 13, 2022.

He was 66 years old and had been fighting thyroid cancer for nearly 5 years. He was born to John and Mary Dawson of Downey, CA and was the youngest of four children. He played water polo while attending Warren High School in Downey and graduated in 1973. He attended the University of Iowa where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and received his Doctor of Chiropractic through National University of Health Sciences in Lombard, Illinois. He practiced chiropractic in San Luis Obispo, Westlake Village, and eventually moved to Santa Barbara where he had a long successful career at Dawson Chiropractic. He retired in 2020. He married Kyleen Wells Dawson in 1988 and they had one son, Peter Bradley Dawson. After their divorce, he married the love of his life and co-adventurer, Susan Renshaw Dawson on April 21, 2001. They enjoyed traveling overseas and countless camping trips in their Eurovan. Jack enjoyed sharing his love of sailing and outdoor adventures with friends and family. He took many trips to the Channel Islands on his sailboat, thus acquiring the name Captain Jack. Jack and Susan attended Santa Barbara Community Church where they were lovingly supported. Jack’s relationship with the Lord was inspiring to all and got stronger as his illness intensified. ‘Monday Nights at Jack’s’ turned out to be a sacred time of prayer and laughter after he could no longer go on his excursions. Susan created a Facebook group titled ‘Jack’s Awesome Friends’ but all of his friends would agree that Jack was the one who was Awesome.

He was preceded in death by his parents John Howard Heaton Dawson and Mary Elizabeth Mercer Dawson. He is survived by his wife Susan and his son Peter of Santa Barbara, his brothers Edwin Leroy Sayre and Francis Mercer Dawson MD (Cheryl), and his sister Dorothy Dawson Woodward (Charles). He has many devoted nieces and nephews.

A remembrance and celebration of Jack’s life will be held at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Rd., Santa Barbara on February 24 at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jack’s memory to the Conejo Free Clinic in Thousand Oaks, Heal the Ocean or the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.