Day of Hope raises $316,556 for cancer center

Organizers say the eighth annual Day of Hope, benefiting cancer patients at Mission Cancer Center in Santa Maria, delivered hope unlike any other year.

The Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation raised more than $316,556 in support of patient assistance needs, the acquisition of advanced technology and equipment, and programs and services.

The amount represents the support of more than 30 sponsors, the work of more than 30 community teams and hundreds of donors throughout the community and the nation.

Last year’s event raised $257,202, and this year’s total of $316,556 represents a 23% increase in donations, according to a news release.

“During the pandemic, we have contemplated how to approach Day of Hope to ensure community wellness and safety,” said Dr. Robert Dichmann, the center’s cancer program medical director. “While the events were different, the outpouring of community support remained steadfast. The funds raised from this year’s Day of Hope will provide critical resources, programs and advanced technology for local cancer patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center, and we are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support.”

The following individual teams and company teams were recognized for going above and beyond in their fundraising efforts:

Top Teams: Individual Teams Category:

First place: Passion for Color Team led by Angelica Gutierrez, raised $13,290.

Second place: Maggi’s Dream Team led by Maggi Daane, raised $6,251,

Third place: Team Betty led by Catriena Lyons, $3,146.

Top Teams: Company Teams Category:

First place: Rancho Harvest led by Jessica Manriquez, raised $30,425.

Second place: Rugged Radios led by Taryn Timothy, raised $29,254.

Third place: Dignity Health Home Health and Infusion led by Maggie Maratas and Michele Rodriguez, raised $4,370.

Day of Hope 2021 was held on Aug. 4, and community volunteers sold the Santa Maria Times Special Edition Day of Hope newspaper at more than 30 locations throughout Santa Maria Valley. In addition, the Day of Hope Car Parade was led by this year’s event Ambassador Karissa Sanchez and parade sponsors Pacific Petroleum and Cruzin’ for Life.

Although the 2021 Day of Hope event has concluded, donations are still welcome at the Mission Hope Cancer Center. To make one, call the Marian Foundation at 805-739-3595 or visit www.supportmarianmedical.org/dayofhope.

