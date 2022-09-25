Day of Hope raises $344,720 at Marian

SANTA MARIA — The Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation announced that the recent ninth annual Day of Hope event raised $344,720 in support of local cancer patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center.

This year’s event revenue total exceeds the 2021 event outcome of $316,000.

In addition to celebrating the event’s revenue outcome, community members and teams were recognized for their exceptional fundraising efforts. Fundraising teams included those organized by companies and others organized by families and friends.

“Thanks to overwhelming support from our local community, the ninth annual Day of Hope event was a great success, far exceeding the event’s revenue goal,” said Jessa Brooks, vice president of philanthropy, Marian Regional Medical Center, in a statement. “All Day of Hope event donor contributions are directly applied to patient assistance needs and the programs and services at Mission Hope Cancer Center, bringing vital support to local cancer patients and families in need.”

The ninth annual Day of Hope took place on Aug. 17, and the event included a community car parade.

— Neil Hartstein