Free family day honors Mexican tradition

COURTESY PHOTOS

This Day of the Dead print activity is part of a free family day, set for Sunday at the

Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

A free Day of the Dead family day will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

For the 33rd year, the museum honors the Mexican tradition of remembering the dead with a display of altars created by students in the museum’s school and outreach programs and local community groups, including San Marcos High School, Montecito Union School, Quilt Project Gold Coast, SBMA’s Partnership with A-OK After-School Program (multiple schools), and SBMA’s ArtReach program (multiple schools).

Students at the Knox School of Santa Barbara created this altar display at last weekend’s

free family day.

In addition, Madeline Miller, Santa Barbara youth poet laureate, will create an interactive altar to honor the earth and remember the lives that have been lost due to climate change.

Teens working with museum teaching artists Nicola Ghersen and Jason Summers during SBMA’s Teen Master Class created an interactive altar inspired by depictions of bridges in the museum’s collection.

At left, Skull charms are among the crafts at the museum. At right, A store altar window display was created last by students in the AO-K program at Harding University Partnership School and Girls Inc.

Día de los Muertos-inspired art activities for all ages will be offered in multiple locations at the museum. On the Front Terrace, participants will create skull charms and mini-altars, and in the Family Resource Center, they can enjoy printmaking.

At left, San Marcos High School contributed this display at last year’s Day of the Dead family day. At right, A mini-altar is among the activities.

For more information, visit Katrina Carl at kcarl@sbma.net.

