Free family day honors Mexican tradition
A free Day of the Dead family day will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.
For the 33rd year, the museum honors the Mexican tradition of remembering the dead with a display of altars created by students in the museum’s school and outreach programs and local community groups, including San Marcos High School, Montecito Union School, Quilt Project Gold Coast, SBMA’s Partnership with A-OK After-School Program (multiple schools), and SBMA’s ArtReach program (multiple schools).
In addition, Madeline Miller, Santa Barbara youth poet laureate, will create an interactive altar to honor the earth and remember the lives that have been lost due to climate change.
Teens working with museum teaching artists Nicola Ghersen and Jason Summers during SBMA’s Teen Master Class created an interactive altar inspired by depictions of bridges in the museum’s collection.
Día de los Muertos-inspired art activities for all ages will be offered in multiple locations at the museum. On the Front Terrace, participants will create skull charms and mini-altars, and in the Family Resource Center, they can enjoy printmaking.
For more information, visit Katrina Carl at kcarl@sbma.net.
