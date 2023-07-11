DAY TRIPS: Adventures at Santa Monica Pier

Destination remains popular with Southern Californians and other tourists

A large crowd walks to and from the Santa Monica Pier on a pedestrian-only entrance — the end of Colorado Avenue.

Editor’s note: This is the second in a News-Press series about day trips outside Santa Barbara County.

A large crowd walks up and down the hilly, wide, pedestrian-only road that bridges this world with the Santa Monica Pier.

It is a different world, one rooted in the family-friendly fun of the past but with touches of today’s society, expressed by open-air speeches by religious and political representatives and special dance or movement performances.

Elsewhere on the pier, Qing Zhui Wang sits on a chair outside and pours his soul into the erhu, a two-string Chinese instrument played with a bow. He plays it with skill and grace, sometimes closing his eyes as he expresses himself through his music.

The pier is also where you hear the joyful screams of people riding the roller coaster at Pacific Park and the even louder screams of kids on the Scrambler right below it. It involves speed and spinning.

Known for its purses and women’s bags, Coach also provides ice cream treats on the Santa Monica Pier. In fact, a long line went up to it on Saturday.

Others, including couples, relish the view during the gentle turns of the Ferris wheel, officially called the Pacific Wheel.

The Santa Monica Pier continues to be a popular day trip. And for history buffs, it’s the ending point of Route 66.

Getting there is a challenge because of the traffic and parking. If you don’t plan to be at the pier beyond 8 p.m., an easy parking alternative is to park in any of the small parking lots along Pacific Coast Highway and walk down the paved pedestrian path (right next to the paved bicycle path) to the pier.

Bubba Gump, in the background, is among the restaurants at the pier.

The walk is anywhere between 15 minutes and a half hour, and it’s actually faster than going in circles and around pedestrians and traffic to get to Lot 1, the paved lot right below the pier.

And parking is cheaper in the smaller lots, where you’ll pay a flat fee of $12 for the entire day. Lot 1, which has the advantage of being open until 2 a.m., costs $15 to $20, and despite the pier’s popularity, finding a space there doesn’t seem to be a problem. At one point, Lot 1 was half full when the News-Press visited the area on Saturday.

Lot 1’s advantages are its closeness to the pier and that fact it’s open until 2 a.m.

People of all ages scream with delight on the pier’s roller coaster, right next to its Scrambler ride and Ferris wheel.

The second you get to the pier, there’s something to do. In fact, right below the pier and next to Lot 1 is the Heal the Bay Aquarium.

Up on the pier, there’s the previously mentioned Pacific Park rides including the Ferris wheel and roller coaster. But over in a distinctive building is a Santa Monica Pier tradition: the merry-go-round, which costs just a few dollars for a ride. In the same building is the Soda Jerks, which creates traditional beverages of ice cream in soda water, plus banana splits and more.

Elsewhere on the pier, you’ll hear a lot of noise: clash, clash, clash!

It’s the air hockey players.

A long row of tables are in the pier’s big arcade, and there were nearly a dozen games being played at the same time. Never mind the rows of high-tech, out-of-this-world video games. Nothing seems to match the drama of air hockey games. Clash, clash, clash!

The pier, of course, stands out for its restaurants, including Bubba Gump, where your server may drill you with some questions about “Forrest Gump,” the movie that inspired this seafood restaurant. While Bubba Gump is known for its shrimp, its menu also features a tasty salmon and drinks such as the Lava Flow, featuring rum and pineapple juice.

The Santa Monica Pier is known for its rides, midway games and restaurants.

The pier is known today as a tourism site, but that wasn’t its original purpose. It came about in the early 20th century because the city of Santa Monica needed a way to dispose of its sewage. As santamonicapier.org points out, the practice was discontinued in the 1920s.

The pier opened on Sept. 9, 1909, as the nation’s first concrete pier — something sturdy enough to stand against nature. Opening day was marked by a visit by the USS Albany, a Navy cruiser.

The pier quickly became a favorite spot for fishing, and it remains that today.

On June 13, 1916, people heard organ music as the Looff Pleasure Pier opened its Looff Hippodrome. Inside was the first ride, the carousel.

In 1919, the city of Santa Monica started to replace the concrete piles, which were deteriorating, with wood piles. Eventually wood deck boards replaced the concrete ones.

In 1924, Santa Monica Amusement Company bought Looff Pleasure Pier operation and upgraded the roller coaster with the Whirlwind DIpper, which was longer and faster.

And on July 23, 1924, La Monica Ballroom opened on the pier, causing the first traffic jam in Santa Monica’s history. More than 50,000 people showed up. .

For more on the pier’s history, see the previously mentioned santamonicapier.org.

And the pier is also part of the future — at least in science fiction. Part of a “Star Trek” Voyager” time travel story, “Future’s End,” was filmed there.

STEARNS WHARF

Of course, Santa Barbara has its own special pier, one featured in the 1966 “Batman” movie — Stearns Wharf. (It’s the scene where Batman, played by Adam West, is trying to figure out where to safely dispose of a bomb with a lit fuse.)

Moreover, Stearns Wharf has played a big role in Santa Barbara’s tourism and history.

The News-Press, which was there on July Fourth, plans to continue its coverage of the wharf throughout this summer. Stay tuned.