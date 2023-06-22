DAY TRIPS: Out of this world

Griffith Observatory on Mount Hollywood remains a popular place to explore outer space

Griffith Observatory has been a popular place for exploring the universe since 1935 and underwent a renovation in the 2000s.

Editor’s note: This is the first in a summer series about Southern California sites that are worth a drive from Santa Barbara County. The articles will appear from time to time in the Life and the Arts section.

It’s just a short walk from Earth to former planet Pluto.

At least, it is in the underground floor of Griffith Observatory, where the entire solar system fits neatly, with models of planets suspended from the ceiling and exhibits about those planets under them. You can even step on scales and see how much you would weigh on those worlds. If you want a really low number, go first to the moon, where you weigh one-sixth of your weight on Earth.

Earth is also part of the exhibits on planets. This is the original projector for the Samuel Oschin Planetarium. A newer projector is used today.

Right across from the planets is a giant photo covering an entire wall. It’s the “Big Picture,” and it shows the night sky that would seem to exist between your thumb and finger if you held your hand in front of you and looked up. In reality, that “little space” is enormous and contains a lot of galaxies. That’s one of the things you’ll learn in this hall, called the Gunther Depths of Space.

It’s farther than a short walk to get to Griffith Observatory and its take on the universe, but the drive is only a couple hours or so, depending on traffic, from Santa Barbara. The Los Angeles site is an ideal day trip.

The observatory’s admission is free, although you pay small fees to see planetarium shows that are worth the price.

But there’s a story before you enter the observatory. Take a look; you’re standing on the south facing slope of Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park. The observatory was used in movies such as “Rebel Without A Cause” (1955) and “The Rocketeer” (1991), as well as on television.

Visitors look up at a mural or down at the Foucault Pendulum, which gently sways in the lobby of the Griffith Observatory. It’s actually a scientific instrument used to demonstrate the rotation of the Earth. Saturn is among the planets suspended above the Gunther Depths of Space.

A couple officers from “Star Trek: Voyager” got into a phaser fight with a bad guy during an unexpected trip to the past. And the pilot for “MacGyver” — the original 1980s series, not the recent remake — was filmed here. As the story goes, MacGyver, played by Richard Dean Anderson, lived in the observatory before moving to new quarters in Santa Monica.

Outside the observatory, you get a spectacular, all-encompassing view of the Los Angeles Basin, including downtown Los Angeles to the southeast, Hollywood to the south, and the Pacific Ocean to the southwest. You can also spot the iconic Hollywood sign.

The observatory is well-known for its giant, public telescopes, mounted in copper-clad telescopes at both ends of the building. This writer looked through one of those and saw Saturn, as plain as night.

Inside the observatory on the first floor, science starts right in the W.M. Keck Foundation Central Rotunda. It’s a celebration of science, mythology, earth and sky. If you look up, you’ll see murals painted by film producer and author Hugo Balin in 1934.

A visitor stands under the rings of Saturn as he checks out an exhibit about the planet.

If you look down, you’ll gaze into an opening for the Foucault Pendulum, which sways ever so gently. It’s been a big hit with visitors since the observatory opened in 1935.

The restored pendulum is a scientific instrument that demonstrates the Earth’s rotation.

Nearby is the Griffith J. Griffith exhibit about the man who donated the land to the city of Los Angeles in 1896 for Griffith Park. He also made sure his 1916 will would ensure the construction of Griffith Observatory, which was built after his death.

Left of the observatory entrance is the Wilder Hall of the Eye, which discusses the progress of astronomy and telescopes. But after just a few steps in this direction, you could see some lightning-like sparks from inside a cage in a glassed room. It seemed like the laboratory from “Frankenstein.”

One observatory tour guide, in fact, laughed like a mad scientist after he talked about the arcing sparks and its eerie noise. The funny thing is he actually was a scientist, and this writer told him, “I expected you to say, ‘It’s alive! It’s alive!’ ” (That’s what Dr. Frankenstein said after he created his monster with the help of lightning.)

The scientist smiled at the reference from the “Frankenstein” movie and said, “Another tour guide says that.”

The sparks were generated by the Tesla coil, for which the scientist had given the six-minute demonstration. Nikola Tesla (1856-1943) invented the coil, which converts low-voltage alternating current electricity into very high voltage. The coil was part of the dream to provide electricity without wires. The Tesla coil went on display at the observatory in 1937.

Elsewhere, the hall features information on wavelengths of light, California observatories, telescopes and using the sky for timekeeping devices and calendars. Sailors depended on the North Star — Polaris — for navigation.

Visitors also get to step into a small dark room and see the results of the Camera Obscura, which projects the outside world through a pinhole. The Camera Obscura on the observatory roof uses a mirror and rotating turret to pull off that magic trick. (Magic really is done with mirrors!)

If you go to the other end of the first floor, you’ll wind up in the Ahmanson Hall of the Sky, which is about the sun and moon interacting with the Earth.

In addition to the exhibits, the Griffith Observatory features planetarium shows. James Dean fans will recall his character watched one in “Rebel Without A Cause.” Well, since the observatory’s renovation in the 2000s, the seats in the Samuel Oschin Planetarium are more comfortable, which is a good thing when you’re lying back and looking up at the universe.

This writer watched the show “Signs of Life,” which explores cosmic evolution. The comfortable seat came in handy for a journey through the solar system, the Milky Way Galaxy and beyond. First class all the way!

Other shows include “Centered in the Universe” and a show written and produced for Griffith Observatory’s fifth-grade school field trip program, “Water Is Life.”

Downstairs in the Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon Theater, a program narrated by the actor forever known as Mr. Spock gives the history of Griffith Observatory and Griffith J. Griffith. Like everything else at the observatory, it’s out of this world.

