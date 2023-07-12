DAY TRIPS: Where Andy and Opie walked

Hollywood has filmed many productions at Franklin Canyon Lake in Beverly Hills

Franklin Canyon Lake in Beverly Hills is where Andy Griffith and Ron Howard walked as Sheriff Andy Taylor and his son Opie in the opening credits of “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Fans of the 1960s sitcom “The Andy Griffith Show” remember Earle Hagen’s classic, whistled theme and Sheriff Andy Taylor and his young son Opie walking to their fishing hole in the opening credits.

But that famous stroll didn’t happen in North Carolina, the state containing the fictional town of Mayberry.

That walk happened in Beverly Hills.

The sheriff (Andy Griffith) and Opie (future movie director Ron Howard) were filmed at Franklin Canyon Lake, a man-made reservoir known as the site of countless TV productions and movies. It’s a green oasis, featuring a small lake that serves as home to koi, turtles and ducks, in the middle of an urban area. The lake is part of the 605-acre Franklin Canyon Park, which is between Beverly Hills and the San Fernando Valley.

Sheriff Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith) spent time with his son Opie and his girlfriend Helen at “Myers Lake.” It actually was Franklin Canyon Lake.

Besides “The Andy Griffith Show,” other famous shows from the 1960s filmed episodes at the site. Ann Marie (Marlo Thomas) and her boyfriend Donald (Ted Bessell) had all sorts of bad luck during a picnic-gone-wrong during a 1966 “That Girl” episode filmed there.

The name of that episode?

“The Anatomy of a Blunder.”

Capt. James T. Kirk lost his memory but found his true love in Miramanee (Sabrina Scharf) in “The Paradise Syndrome,” a “Star Trek” episode filmed at Franklin Canyon Lake.

Franklin Canyon Lake also served as the planet for a Native American-like alien species. Capt. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) of the USS Enterprise beamed down there, lost his memory and became Kirok, the tribe’s medicine chief, and fell in love with tribal member Miramanee (Sabrina Scharf) in the 1968 “Paradise Syndrome” episode of the original “Star Trek” series.

And a spinoff of “The Andy Griffith Show” — “Gomer Pyle USMC,” starring a talented actor who was an incredible singer, Jim Nabors — filmed at this lake as well.

But Franklin Canyon Lake’s showbiz history goes back much farther than that.

The Sooky Goldman Nature Center is located at Franklin Canyon Lake.

Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert came here for the filming of the Oscar-winning “It Happened One Night” (1934). None other than a cinematic icon, Frank Capra, was the director.

Other productions that filmed there vary from “The Manchurian Candidate” (1962) to TV shows such as “American Horror Story,” the anthology series that began in 2011; “The A Team” episode “Bounty” (1985); the “Dynasty” episode “Sammy Jo and Steven Marry” (1982); “How the West Was Won” (1976-1979); “Lassie” (1954-1974) and “Bonanza” (1959-1973).

Besides Andy and Opie, John-Boy (Richard Thomas) walked there as well. Several 1970s episodes of “The Waltons” were filmed at Franklin Canyon Park.

On “The Andy Griffith Show,” Franklin Canyon Lake wasn’t just used for the opening credits. The “Myers Lake” scenes from the episode “Andy and Helen Have Their Day” were filmed at the site. Aneta Corsaut played Andy’s girlfriend Helen, who was also Opie’s teacher at school. Small town, small world.

The three-acre lake has served as the setting for many TV shows and movies throughout Hollywood’s history.

Besides its cinematic history and its three-acre lake, Franklin Canyon Park, 2600 Franklin Canyon Drive, features a mix of chaparral, grasslands and oak woodlands, in addition to its ADA-accessible duck pond and picnic grounds. Andy Taylor and Opie were happy with their short walks, but for the more adventurous, there are more than five miles of hiking trails.

The park also features the Sooky Goldman Nature Center, which this writer found informative; the Sam Goldman Amphitheater, and the Eugene and Michael Rosenfeld Auditorium.

Ducks like coming to the lake and the site’s duck pond.

And docents have given tours around the lake, commenting on the TV and movie productions that were filmed there.

The lake’s history goes back to 1914 when William Mulholland and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power began construction of a reservoir to distribute water from Owens Valley. Oil baron Edward L. Doheny found the canyon was a good place for a summer retreat and a place for cattle to graze, according to mrca.ca.gov/parks/park-listing/franklin-canyon-park.

Developers had their eyes on the canyon, but the area was preserved when conservationist Sooky Goldman and U.S. Rep. Howard Berman encouraged the National Park Service and the Department of Water and Power to make the area a park. The park service bought the Franklin Canyon Ranch in 1981 as part of the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area.

Donald (Ted Bessell) and Ann Marie (Marlo Thomas) experienced an unlucky (but funny) picnic during a “That Girl” episode filmed at Franklin Canyon Lake.

The park is a good place for a picnic or a walk around the lake to see the ducks, turtles and fish. Admission and parking are both free, but it’s a good idea to obey speed limit signs as you drive the road around the lake. You might not see them, but traffic cameras are placed around the lake, and if you speed or fail to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, you could find a ticket in your mailbox.

The lake gets a good number of visitors, but this writer has never seen it too crowded on the many times he’s been there. It is a peaceful break from the craziness of Los Angeles and remains an important site in Hollywood history.

