Day with the grandkids

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS
Bob Warner enjoys time with his twin 4-year-old grandsons, Ollie Guis and Will Guis, Wednesday morning on Stearns Wharf. People were cooling off by the Pacific during this hot week, but temperatures fell Wednesday and are expected to go down further this week.
